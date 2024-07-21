Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $58.55 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 240,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,546,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Cencora
In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Stock Down 0.0 %
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.78.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
