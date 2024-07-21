Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,279 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Apartment Income REIT worth $18,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC stock remained flat at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

View Our Latest Report on AIRC

About Apartment Income REIT

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.