Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $70,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $6.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,437. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.10.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

