Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after purchasing an additional 387,975 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,785,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.4 %

CNI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.67. The stock had a trading volume of 705,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,766. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

