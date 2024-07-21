Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 979,674 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of JD.com worth $64,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of JD.com by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,797,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

