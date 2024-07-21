Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of McKesson worth $67,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $5,160,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 24.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 46.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $580.13. 562,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,472. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $612.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

