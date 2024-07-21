Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 15,098 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $19,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.9% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $1,535,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $13,682,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $40,480,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.37. The stock had a trading volume of 585,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.40 and a 200-day moving average of $211.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Stories

