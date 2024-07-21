Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,262 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $23,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.64. 2,722,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.32.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

