Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 18,926 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,926 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $65,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 22.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.49. 2,787,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,842. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

