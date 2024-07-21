Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,998,729 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,998,729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of CSX worth $53,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,383,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,859,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

