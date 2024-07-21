Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,164 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOCFree Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $48,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $437.94. The stock had a trading volume of 720,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,277. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

