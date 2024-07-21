Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,023 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $61,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $120.20. 3,151,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,463. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average of $121.33.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

