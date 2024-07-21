Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $21,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 49,395 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,891,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,291,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.