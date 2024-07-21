Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Globant worth $50,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Globant by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Globant by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

Globant Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLOB traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,020. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.21. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

