Mizuho Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $205.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $290.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.44.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,049,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.