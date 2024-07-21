Mizuho Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $150.00.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.89.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.72.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Five Below by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

