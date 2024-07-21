Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys Shares of 3,948 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,918. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average of $129.24. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

