Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,985. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.05.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

