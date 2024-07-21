Monero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90.94 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $164.23 or 0.00240907 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.03 billion and approximately $90.94 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,172.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.60 or 0.00587626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00108393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00035563 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00049755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00070015 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

