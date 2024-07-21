Morgan Stanley Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $355.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $330.18.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $330.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.07. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $149.10 and a 52 week high of $376.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at $82,284,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

