Morgan Stanley Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $122.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.67.

TJX Companies stock opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

