Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Mplx by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after acquiring an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Mplx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,362,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $2,878,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $799,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $43.11. 969,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,204. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

