Murphy Oil Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.11 Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $4.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MUR. Barclays began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.25. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

