National Bank Financial Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.32 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 166.7% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 645,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 152.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

