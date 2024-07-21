National Bank Financial Comments on K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Stock Down 2.7 %

KNT stock opened at C$7.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.02. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.64 and a 52 week high of C$8.60.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$80.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.68 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.21%.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.