National Bank Financial Comments on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$133.55 million during the quarter.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

