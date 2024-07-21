National Bank Financial Comments on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$133.55 million during the quarter.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.