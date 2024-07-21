Navcoin Price Hits $0.0486 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,148.08 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00076539 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00019404 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009626 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

