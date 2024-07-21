Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Position Lowered by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,190 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,985. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

