NFT (NFT) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,838.07 or 0.99834660 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011545 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00072776 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

