Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total transaction of $2,529,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,137,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TYL traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.33. 153,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,201. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $533.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $493.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

