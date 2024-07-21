Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,273 Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

FDVV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,020. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

