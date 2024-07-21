Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 145 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. M&G Plc bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $118,353,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 687.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 65,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 57,457 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 446,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,094 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40,800.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,735,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,338 shares of company stock worth $2,187,012. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $216.75. 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,164. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.10 and a 200-day moving average of $203.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $221.71. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

