Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 382 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 41,904 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.10. 1,029,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,015. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.87.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

