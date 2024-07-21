Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,939.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AVY stock traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $219.99. 364,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,907. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.74 and a 200-day moving average of $215.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $231.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

