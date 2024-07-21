Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.