Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,861 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.25. 3,215,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,820. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.12.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

