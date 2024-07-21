Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $18.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.41. 254,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,066. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.93.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

