Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,989 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,791 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after purchasing an additional 937,988 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,490,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,012,000 after buying an additional 241,369 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,008. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.