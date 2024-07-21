Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,283,000 after acquiring an additional 198,945 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,771,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,809,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,242,000 after buying an additional 158,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,512,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,048,000 after buying an additional 312,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,138.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 778,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,226,000 after buying an additional 744,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 744,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,912. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAN. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

