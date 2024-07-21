Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,623,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.69% of Norfolk Southern worth $5,001,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,892. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.53.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

