NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.14% of NVR worth $2,858,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded up $20.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8,428.58. 13,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7,655.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7,575.84. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,662.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $99.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

