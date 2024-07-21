Nwam LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $543,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.55. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $117.17.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.