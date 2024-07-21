Nwam LLC Buys New Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

AeroVironment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.94.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

