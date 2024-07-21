Nwam LLC Lowers Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Shell by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 1.4 %

SHEL stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

