Nwam LLC Sells 10,387 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGN. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

