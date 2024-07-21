Nwam LLC Sells 3,406 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,425,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,038,000 after purchasing an additional 420,053 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,890,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.63. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $148.60.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.