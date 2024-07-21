Nwam LLC Sells 654 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

