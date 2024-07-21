OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.
OceanFirst Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $17.41 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03.
OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial
In other OceanFirst Financial news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
