OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $17.41 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

