Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) PT Raised to $19.50 at Piper Sandler

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.09. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.50 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $298,858.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 300,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

