ONUS Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One ONUS coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ONUS has a total market cap of $46.75 million and $210,641.19 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.48060507 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $150,741.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

